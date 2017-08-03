A Tacoma man was taken into custody Thursday at Mineta San Jose International Airport after a passenger reported seeing him texting about molesting children, police said.

A female passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose on Monday noticed a man, later identified as Michael Keller, sending texts about sex crimes involving children. The woman, who notified the flight crew, was able to read what the 56-year-old suspect was writing because he was using a smartphone with enlarged font, according to the San Jose Police Department.

When the plane touched down, a crew member contacted a San Jose police officer stationed at the airport. Keller was detained by the police department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and agents with the San Francisco division of the FBI also responded.

An investigation also led police to a female suspect, Gail Burnworth, of Tacoma, who was exchanging the inappopriate texts with Kellar. The 50-year-old was arrested by a Seattle-based Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and FBI division.

Police also identified two children, ages 5 and 7, as the would-be victims. The pair's names will not be released.

Kellar has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on two counts of felony attempted child molestation and two counts of felony solicitation of a sex crime.

Burnworth was booked into the Pierce County Jail in Washington state for felony sexual exploitation of a minor, felony rape of a child in the first degree and felony dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

San Jose police will hold a news conference about the arrest at 1:30 p.m. in front of the department's headquarters at 201 W. Mission St.

People with information about the case are asked to call detectives Nick Jourdenais and Sergeant Brian Spears at 408-537-1397. Anonymous tips can be left at 4080-947-7867.