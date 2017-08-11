Getty Images File image of the Chabot Space and Science Center

A man on Friday died at the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, prompting officials to launch an investigation to figure out what caused his death.

Oakland police around 11:47 a.m. responded to a report of a man "behaving aggressively" inside a business along the 10000 block of Skyline Boulevard, according to police. When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive man on the ground.

The officers performed first aid on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau is investigating the death, according to police.

Further information was not available.