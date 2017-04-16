Man Dies in RV Fire Near Menlo Park: Fire Officials

A 52-year-old man died Sunday morning after a recreational vehicle caught fire in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County known as North Fair Oaks, according to the Menlo Park Fire District.

Fire crews from Menlo Park and Redwood City responded to a report of smoke at 3190 Park Lane about 5:55 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found the smoke was coming from an RV parked next to the garage behind a gate at the address, fire officials said. The fire was quickly extinguished, and when crews gained access to the RV, they found a man unconscious and in full cardiac arrest in the back of the vehicle, fire officials said.

Firefighter paramedics performed CPR and advanced life-saving techniques at the scene. The man was transported by ambulance to Stanford Hospital, where he later died, fire officials said.

Menlo Park fire investigators determined that an electrical extension cord that was run for power through the driver's door was severely pinched and damaged from constant use and was the likely cause of the fire.