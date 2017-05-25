Man Found Dead in San Francisco's Bernal Heights Park Had Been Stabbed: Police | NBC Bay Area
Man Found Dead in San Francisco's Bernal Heights Park Had Been Stabbed: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

    The body was discovered in Bernal Heights Park and reported to police around 5:30 a.m. (May 25, 2017)

    A man's body was found in a San Francisco park early Thursday, and police say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

    The body was discovered in Bernal Heights Park and reported to police around 5:30 a.m. The man had been stabbed, according to police. 

    Paramedics were called to the scene, and the man was declared dead. 

    The San Francisco Police Department's homicide division is looking into the death.

    People with information are asked to called the San Francisco police tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."

