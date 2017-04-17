The president of Cal State University Stanislaus said she is launching an investigation into a man seen in a video hitting a woman during a Patriots Day rally in Berkeley on Saturday.

The man has been identified as alternative right leader Nathan Damigo, a student at CSU Stanislaus. University President Ellen Junn said the university will take all legal and disciplinary measures to make sure her school's students are safe.

The protest at Civic Center park involved more than 400 people and quickly turned violent. As a precaution, the city established a perimeter beforehand, and police tried to confiscate anything that could be used as a weapon. And they found plenty.

"Poles, sticks, stun guns pepper spray, bear spray," Berkeley spokesperson Matthai Chakko said, listing off the potential weapons.

Still, many dangerous items got past the security checks, including metal bike locks like the one someone threw at one man who was seen with a bloodied head.

Berkeley officials said at least 11 people were injured, and seven went to the hospital. Police arrested 20 people, including two who were wanted for violence at the March protest in Berkeley. Police continued to review video of Saturday's protest to identify more crimes and suspects.

The city said the rally was held without any permits.

"This event could have been safer if the people involved had gotten permits and worked with the city to put on a peaceful event," Chakko said.

Below are the names of those arrested and their charges:

Sean O’Brien, 35, of Oakland, for Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code; Addae Reciado, 19, of Richmond, for Resisting/Obstructing a Police Officer; Rachel Schwarz, 33, of Oakland, for Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code and for Resisting/Obstructing a Police Officer; Levi Romero, 23, of Palmdale, for Battery and Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code; Robert Rundo, 26, of San Clemente, Battery on a Police Officer and for Resisting/Obstructing a Police Officer.

Nicholas Ryan, 24, of San Mateo, Battery, and Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code; Genevieve Jones, 27, of Berkeley, Battery and Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code; Vincent Yochelson, 23, of Oakland, Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code and wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense; Moira Vandewalker, 21, of Albany, Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code and wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense; Jonathan Dalili 32, of Berkeley, for Battery.

Christopher Smith, 37, of Martinez, for Battery; Enrique Yarce, 22, of Santa Rosa, for Battery, Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code, wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense, and resisting arrest; Dennis Luke, 36, of Huntington Beach, Assault With a Deadly Weapon; Kyle Chapman, 41, San Francisco, for a Warrant for Battery from the March 4 Berkeley Demonstration; Robert Scott, 39, of Oakland, for Battery and Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code.

Robert Peete, 51, of Berkeley, for Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Female Juvenile, 17, for Battery; Lee Robinson, 68, Berkeley Nomad, Public Intoxication; Allyn Jensen, 30, of San Francisco, for Vandalism and wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense; John Cookenboo, 27, of Albany, for Inciting a Riot, Possession of switchblade knife, and wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense.