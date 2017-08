A man was shot dead in a Burlingame apartment early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to the 500 block of Ralston Avenue around 5:15 a.m. There, officers found a man with at least gunshot wound, who died.

Police have not yet provided suspect information or confirmed a motive for the shooting. The crime may have occurred at a party or some type of get-together, police believe.

An investigation is ongoing.

