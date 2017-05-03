Officers arrested a man who allegedly sprayed a woman with gasoline during a road rage incident at a Monterey gas station Tuesday evening, police said Wednesday.

At 5:33 p.m., officers learned about an assault with a caustic chemical at a Quick Stop gas station at 2407 Fremont Street, according to police.

A man allegedly sprayed a woman with gasoline as a result of road rage incident.

When officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene, police said.

Investigative CA Levee Failure Could Contaminate Bay Area Drinking Water

On Wednesday, officers were able to identify the suspect as 67-year-old Salinas resident Brian McEldowney.

Officers located McEldowney and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a chemical agent, false imprisonment and child endangerment, as well as a probation violation. Officers then booked him into the Monterey County jail with bail set at $50,000, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Monterey police at (831) 646-3831 or at the police's confidential tip line at (831) 646-3840.