Paramedics help a stabbing victim Thursday night in San Jose. (March 30, 2017)

San Jose police responded to a call of a male stabbed in the Willow Glen area of San Jose on Thursday night.

Officers arrived to a parking lot in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue about 9 p.m. and found a man with at least one stab wound, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

No suspects were identified or arrested, police said.

No further details were available.