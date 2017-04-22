Science supporters were out in droves throughout the Bay Area on Saturday, decrying President Donald Trump's policies and urging him and the rest of the U.S. to put faith in evidence-based science.

More than 500 communities around the world, including San Francisco, San Jose, Berkeley, Pacifica, Walnut Creek, Hayward and Livermore, participated in the "March for Science."

In San Francisco, the rally began at Justin Herman Plaza and attracted hundreds of people. Social media posts indicated that trains heading into the city were jam-packed with people heading to "March for Science." It was standing-room only, one person wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, crowds toting all manner of signs — some of which read "In science we trust" and "Climate change is real" — chanted, "What do we want? Fact-based evidence! When do we want it? After peer review!"

Adam Savage, the former host of MythBusters, told the teeming crowd that bias is the "enemy of science," according to Twitter. The throngs of people walked down Market Street, social media posts said.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee tweeted his support for "March for Science."

"Science is not alternate facts," he wrote. "#SF supports the scientists who improve our lives everyday."

In the East Bay, a march is scheduled in UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

About 500 people had pre-registered to march across the mudflats and wetlands of the Hayward Regional Shoreline, a stretch of restored marshes beside the San Francisco Bay.

"Climate change and the March for Science is so important for the Hayward community because our shoreline is predicted to be under water by 2050," said organizer Sally Thomas, who is also a librarian at the local public library. "The recent king tides in Jan almost flooded the interpretive center. That's a prediction of what's coming."

In Livermore, winemakers and researchers and administrators from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory were scheduled to speak at a rally at Livermore High School. Afterward, marchers were invited to a family-friendly science fair with hands-on STEM activities for all ages.

Megan Cohen, a former National Forest Service archaeologist who organized the interactive educational event, said she hoped to "encourage science literacy and get kids interested and excited about engineering and understanding the world through science and facts."

"Science is a huge part of what makes Livermore who we are," she added. "With the national lab here, we care a lot about science. But for people who are farther out in the East Bay, San Francisco is a long way to go."

In Walnut Creek, a march was for 10 a.m. at Civic Park. The event was coordinated by Women’s March Contra Costa, and billed as a nonpartisan rally to promote the importance of scientific research and advancement.

"These are serious times that require honest and forthright conversations regardless of political party,” said speaker Ingrid Oakley-Girvan, a cancer epidemiologist and assistant professor at Stanford University. “Scientists and supporters of science have realized that we need to step up as a community that believes in evidence-based policy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.