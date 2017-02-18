A Swedish medal band scheduled to rock the Metro Operahouse in Oakland Saturday night won't even see the stage.

That's because police are worried about public safety after reports surfaced that the band, coined Marduk, has ties to white supremacy and anti-Semitism. Those reports materialized into threats directed at the Oakland Metro Operahouse.

Out of an abundance of caution to protect its employees and the public from any potential harm carried out by protesters decrying the band, the Oakland Metro Operahouse, in accordance with a directive handed down by the Oakland Police Department, decided to call off the event.

The music hall did investigate the band and found no evidence to suggest that the band has a history of controversial behavior.

"In the last week, we have read interview after interview with Marduk spanning over the last 20 years and found no statements indicating the band are white supremacists, nationalists, or anti-immigrant," a statement published on the Oakland Metro Operhouse Facebook page read.

However, in the wake of protests that erupted on the UC Berkeley campus surrounding Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopolous' scheduled visit, police still decided to cancel the event in the name of public safety.