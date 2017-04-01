The driver of a minivan died after slamming into the back of a fire truck on Highway 4. (March 31, 2017)

A driver of a minivan died late Friday night when he rammed into the back of a fire truck on eastbound Highway 4 in Antioch, California Highway Patrol officers said.

The 47-year-old Antioch man crashed into the truck at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 4 just west of Somerville Road.

Three firefighters in the truck complained of injuries and one was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to CHP officials.

Fire crews were responding to a traffic accident that was reported around 11:30 p.m. when the SUV driver slammed into the back of a second fire engine that was also at the scene.

Investigative San Jose Homes to Remain Vulnerable to Floods for Years

The SUV driver, who has not yet been identified, died instantly, CHP officials said.

Investigators don't know yet whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

Video Tesla Factory Workers Threaten to Shred Coworker into Pieces

This is the second time in recent months that a Contra Costa County fire truck protecting another fire crew has been hit by a speeding car.