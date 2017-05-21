Missing Uber Driver's Car Found in San Francisco: Family

Rattana Kim holds a photograph of her and her husband, Piseth Chhay. (May 17, 2017)

The car belonging to a missing Uber driver out of San Francisco was found Friday night, according to the man's family.

Piseth Chhay, 48, left his home Sunday to help a friend, but the father of two never made it to his friend's house. Five days later, his 2008 silver Mercedes SUV was found on Ingalls Street in San Francisco, the family said.

The vehicle has been impounded, and authorities plan to conduct DNA testing on the car.

Chhay has been described as a dedicated family man and loving father.



"He's an honest person," Chhay's mother said. "That's why a lot of people like him."

