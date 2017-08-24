San Mateo County unveiled a fleet of six mobile libraries this month. Here, Kenny Gabe speaks to families at a weekly farmer’s market at Ravenswood Family Health Center. (Aug. 23, 2017)

San Mateo County unveiled six mobile libraries in August, which have since been spotted at transit hubs, markets and community events in several cities on the Peninsula.

Kenny Gabe, who rides a so-called Bookmobile, says they’ve used one of the moving libraries to distribute roughly 5,000 free books to East Palo Alto families as part of the library's summer reading program.

"Any chance we get to do something in the community, sign me up," Gabe said.

He says the new fleet offers chances to spotlight less-known San Mateo County Libraries' services, including a 3-D printing space, a laptop vending machine and WiFi hotspots.

"Its opening more eyes to the free services we offer here for our community, so I think that’s huge," Gabe said. "I’ve been bringing this out to all around town — places that aren’t necessarily walking distance from our library."



Gabe on Wedesday rode the Bookmobile to a weekly farmer’s market at Ravenswood Family Health Center to meet families as they waited in line to buy fresh fruits and vegetables. He expects they'll soon install a hotspot on the cart in order to bring WiFi to local parks and events.

"You can check out books, you can check out hotspots, you can check out laptops — we can bring the 3D printer," Gabe said. "It's bringing the library outside of the four walls of our current space."

The Bookmobiles offer books in both English and Spanish and will travel to El Granada, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, San Carlos, and Woodside, among other San Mateo County cities, according to the service's website.

Upcoming Bikemobile Stops:

Aug. 26 at San Carlos Caltrain Station

Aug. 27 at Burton Park in San Carlos

Sept. 9 and 10 at Stand Down San Mateo

For more information about the bike program, visit the library's website or call650-207-4426.