Mountain Lion Takes Small Dog from Pescadero Home: Sheriff

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents on the Peninsula to lock and secure their homes after a reported mountain lion attack in Pescadero.

Deputies early Monday morning responded to a report of a mountain lion entering a home and taking a small dog. When deputies arrived a woman told them she and a child were sleeping in a bedroom with their small dog at the foot of their bed. The bedroom door was also left partially open to let the dog in and out.

At about 3 a.m., the dog, a 15-pound Portuguese Podengo, began barking aggressively, the woman told deputies. When she looked up she saw a shadow of an animal enter the room, take the small dog from the bed and then walked out, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The witness used a flaslight to look for her dog and saw large, wet paw prints at the entrance to the bedroom," the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The woman then called 911.

Deputies searched the area and also found paw prints similar to a mountain lion. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife have also been notified of the reported incident, the Sheriff's Office said.

For mountain lion safety tips, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/Keep-Me-Wild/Lion.