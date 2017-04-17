Mountain Lion Takes Small Dog from Pescadero Home: Sheriff | NBC Bay Area
Mountain Lion Takes Small Dog from Pescadero Home: Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

    NBC Bay Area
    San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

    The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents on the Peninsula to lock and secure their homes after a reported mountain lion attack in Pescadero.

    Deputies early Monday morning responded to a report of a mountain lion entering a home and taking a small dog. When deputies arrived a woman told them she and a child were sleeping in a bedroom with their small dog at the foot of their bed. The bedroom door was also left partially open to let the dog in and out. 

    At about 3 a.m., the dog, a 15-pound Portuguese Podengo, began barking aggressively, the woman told deputies. When she looked up she saw a shadow of an animal enter the room, take the small dog from the bed and then walked out, according to the Sheriff's Office.

    "The witness used a flaslight to look for her dog and saw large, wet paw prints at the entrance to the bedroom," the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

    The woman then called 911.

    Deputies searched the area and also found paw prints similar to a mountain lion. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife have also been notified of the reported incident, the Sheriff's Office said.

    For mountain lion safety tips, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/Keep-Me-Wild/Lion.

    Published 2 hours ago
