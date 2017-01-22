Mudslide Shuts Down Northbound Lanes of Highway 17

A tree and mudslide block a portion of southbound Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. (Jan 22, 2017)

A mudslide on Sunday morning in the Santa Cruz Mountains closed northbound lanes of Highway 17.

The recent hazard, which adds to the tally of recent mudslides to cause havoc in the area, was reported near Vine Hill Road.

Motorists traveling in the northbound direction were diverted at Vine Hill Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Earlier this week, crews were busy constructing a rock wall along Highway 17 near the area of Sunday's mudslide in hopes of preventing another hazard from blocking the highway.

Another mudslide on Sunday morning blocked a portion of southbound Highway 17 just south of Summit Road.