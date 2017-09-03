A passing motorist intentionally started multiple fires Sunday in West Santa Rosa, according to the Windsor/Rincon Valley Fire Department.
At about 5 p.m., along Stony Point Road, north of Todd Avenue, witnesses reported someone tossing fireworks or other incendiary devices into the dry vegetation along homes from a moving vehicle, fire officials said.
The flames destroyed a barn and vehicle and threatened multiple homes, people and animals, officials said.
At lease six fires were reported, fire officials said.
No suspects were identified.
