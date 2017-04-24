A car (left) catches fire in Napa before another car (right) crashed into a nearby building. (April 23, 2017)

First responders in Napa on Sunday were kept busy dealing with two "strange" traffic incidents, according to police.

Police first responded to reports of a car fire along Silverado Trail around 4:15 a.m. Turns out a man pulled over and idled his car while he took a nap, but the car was parked over a patch of dry brush, which eventually ignited.

The driver woke up to the smell of smoke billowing inside the car and managed to escape to safety, according to police. Unfortunately for the driver, the car engulfed in flames.

Less than one hour later, police were alerted to a report of a car crashing through a building located along Sierra Avenue. The driver in this case failed to properly negotiate a turn and plowed straight into a building, according to police. Shards of glass and drywall could be seen littered around the damaged vehicle and gaping hole in the building's exterior.

No one was seriously hurt in either episode, but the two scenes sure made for an interesting morning, police said.

"It was a bit of a strange early morning for us today," police wrote on Facebook.