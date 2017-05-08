As Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit service in the North Bay gears up, there is a growing push to silence blaring train horns. The Marin Independent Journal reports several communities are calling for "quiet zones." Those zones are stretches of track where trains don’t sound their horns at crossings, but added safety measures must be put in place to get approval from federal officials. San Rafael could get its approval as early as this week. Opponents argue silencing the horns could put people in danger.