Novato Woman Fatally Shot; Boyfriend Sought: Police

A 61-year-old woman was found shot to death at a home in Novato on Tuesday afternoon, and police want to question her boyfriend, who they say may have been involved.

Officers were called to an address on San Marcos Court around 4 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. At the scene they found the victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and already dead.

Investigators say they believe Craig Anthony Digrazia, the victim's 58-year-old boyfriend, was involved. He's wanted for questioning, and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Digrazia may be driving a silver 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with California license plate 6EWP903.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Digrazia's whereabouts is asked to call police at (415) 897-4361.