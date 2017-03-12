Obama in San Jose For Private Meeting With Tech Leaders

A private jet carrying former President Barack Obama takes off from Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, on its way to San Jose. (March 12, 2017)

Former President Barack Obama was in San Jose on Sunday night for a meeting with tech leaders, sources told NBC Bay Area.

The details of the meeting at the Fairmont hotel in downtown San Jose were not known. It's Obama's first visit to the Bay Area since he left office in January.

Obama flew from Washington, D.C., early Sunday and made a stopover in Omaha, Nebraska, for a quick lunch with business magnate Warren Buffett at a private country club, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Obama ate a taco salad at the Happy Hollow Country Club, and Buffett picked up the tab, the newspaper said.

Details of that meeting also were not provided.