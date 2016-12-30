Four Russian Consulate employees in San Francisco, including a chef, is among the 35 Russian diplomats ordered to leave the United States within 72 hours by President Barack Obama, the Russian Consul General to San Francisco, Sergey Petrov, announced Friday.

"Their Christmas presents will be in the air, they're going back to their motherland," Petrov told reporters in an impromptu press conference at the Russian Consulate.

The meeting was a stark contrast to how reporters were greeted by the consulate on Thursday, the day U.S.-Russian foreign relations suffered a major blow after Obama issued sweeping sanctions against Russian in response to election hacking.

“Everything will be the same,” Petrov assured the media pool in response to questions about whether the consulate will keep functioning normally. “A small secret is that one of the employees who will be leaving is the chef, who was characterized by the outgoing U.S. Administration as an intelligence operative,” Petrov said, adding, “On New Year’s Eve, Dec 31, we will have to cook ourselves … We will not be able to treat our guests to authentic Russian food.”

“But we will continue to do business as usual,” Petov said, adding that the consulate will keep processing visas for American citizens.

A total of eleven people are leaving the Russian Consulate, which includes the four employees and their families, including three children, Petrov said.

The consulate surprised reporters by inviting them to join consul officers for a New Year’s Eve party. At the end of the presser, Petrov offered reporters a glass of champagne.

Petrov acknowledged the loss of consul officers would prevent the consulate from being as efficient as they want to.

“A limited number of people will not allow all the consular services to all the citizens in the manner we want to do it – but we will do our best to serve all the Russian people living here,” Petrov said.

Petrov also made a plea to reporters to respect the privacy of the employees being expelled. “Many of them don’t even speak English, many speak limited English,” he said, explaining that it was one of the reasons for not responding to the media outside the consulate Thursday.

"Is this the first time the media has been in here?" one of the reporters asked Petrov.

"Maybe the first time you've been here," Petrov replied smiling.

"As we are nearing the New Year’s, I would invite you to have a glass of champagne," he told reporters

"You're invited by the way," to the party, he added.