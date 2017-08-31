Palo Alto police on Thursday are searching for a mountain lion and cub.

The animals were spotted in a tree on the 1700 block of Webster Street around 6:20 a.m., according to police.

Although officers are on scene, the pair have not been seen again. Police are unsure if they are in the area, but are seeking help from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"Our goal is to provide for the safety of our residents, and the mountain lions themselves too, as we work to locate them and safely extricate from the neighborhood," Palo Alto police said in a statement.

Parents are urged to drive their children to schools nearby.

Anyone who sees the mountain lions is called to stay away from them and immediately call 911.

For more information, visit the Palo Alto Police Department's Twitter Page.