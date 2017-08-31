Police Search For Mountain Lion, Cub Spotted in Tree - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Heat Advisory Across Bay Area
OLY-BAY
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Police Search For Mountain Lion, Cub Spotted in Tree

By Rhea Mahbubani

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Search For Mountain Lion, Cub Spotted in Tree
    NBC Bay Area, File image

    Palo Alto police on Thursday are searching for a mountain lion and cub. 

    The animals were spotted in a tree on the 1700 block of Webster Street around 6:20 a.m., according to police.

    Although officers are on scene, the pair have not been seen again. Police are unsure if they are in the area, but are seeking help from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

    "Our goal is to provide for the safety of our residents, and the mountain lions themselves too, as we work to locate them and safely extricate from the neighborhood," Palo Alto police said in a statement.

    Parents are urged to drive their children to schools nearby.

    Anyone who sees the mountain lions is called to stay away from them and immediately call 911.

    For more information, visit the Palo Alto Police Department's Twitter Page

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices