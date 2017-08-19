Phillies Rough Up Blach to Power Past San Francisco

Kelby Tomlinson (37) of the San Francisco Giants chases after the ball during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at AT&T Park on August 19, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

SAN FRANCISCO — Pinch-hitter Ty Kelly had a grand slam, Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the San Francisco Giants 12-9 Saturday night.

Down 12-4, the Giants scored five times in the ninth inning and brought the tying run to the plate before Hector Neris struck out Carlos Moncrief for his 14th save.

Adam Morgan (1-1) threw just one pitch and got the win. Kelly batted for Morgan and hit a slam that capped a seven-run burst in the sixth inning for an 11-4 lead.

Hoskins homered for the fourth time in seven games. Since going hitless in his first 12 at-bats after being called up from Triple-A, the rookie is 7 for 21 with four home runs in seven games.

Ty Blach (8-9) took the loss.