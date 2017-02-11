A bizarre scene aboard a United Airlines flight bound for San Francisco International Airport on Saturday evening showcased a pilot dressed in street clothes ranting about politics and her personal life, according to NBC affiliate KXAN and passengers.

United Airlines Flight 455 was parked at Austin-Bergstom International Airport when the pilot took control of the intercom and began discussing her divorce and firing off about President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, according to Randy Reiss, a passenger on the airplane.

Reiss, who tweeted that he felt unsafe and uncomfortable during the ordeal, proceeded to storm off of the plane. Other concerned passengers followed suit.

The pilot was later escorted off of the plane by police, and the plane eventually departed from Austin's Bergstrom Airport roughly two hours late with a new pilot, United Airlines said in a statement.

United Airlines added that the company holds their employees "to the highest standards" and apologized to the passengers "for the inconvenience."

The flight is expected to arrive at SFO around 8:45 p.m.