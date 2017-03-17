San Jose Police Investigate Reported Shooting | NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Investigate Reported Shooting

By NBC Bay Area

    Major police activity near the Safeway at Stevens Creek Boulevard at Lawrence Expressway in San Jose.

    San Jose police are investigating reports of shots being fired near a Safeway at Steven's Creek Boulevard and Lawrence Expressway in San Jose Friday afternoon.

    Specific details were not immediately available but ground and chopper video showed a major police presence in the area, with more than a dozen police cars and law enforcement officials canvassing the area.

    Jon Vu, who was driving on Steven's Creek and Lawrence Expressway, said he was two cops shooting at a truck more than ten times.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

