A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with stabbing a man in San Jose, police said.

The crime occurred near Story and King roads just before 10:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with at least one stab wound and treated for his injuries.

The suspect was located nearby and taken into custody.

Circumstances leading up to the stabbing and its motive are under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.