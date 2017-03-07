Barricaded Man Prompts School Closures in Redwood City

A barricaded man inside a Redwood City home Tuesday morning prompted police to close several streets and cancel classes at both McKinley Middle School and North Star Academy, police said.

The standoff situation, which ended with the man being taken into custoday just before 8 a.m., began at about 1:30 a.m. when a reportedly suicidal man called 911 and said he consumed a "significant amount of prescription medication," police said in a statement. The man then hung up the phone and 911 dispatchers were unable to reach him.

Responding officers arrived at the home a short time later and tried to get the man to come out of the home, but he refused, according to police.

Officers then heard gunshots come from inside the residence, prompting them to set up a perimeter in the surrounding neighborhood, police said.

The public was asked to avoid area, police said. The intersections of Harrison Avenue and Clinton Street, Duane Street and James Avenue, Jefferson Avenue and Clinton Street, and Jefferson Avenue and Cleveland Street were all shut down due to the heavy police presence.

Nearby North Star Academy and McKinley Middle School were closed for the day, police said. Sequoia High School remained open, but parents were advised to drop off their students on Broadway.

Police negotiators were called to the scene and tasked with calming down the situation, according to police.

No injuries were reported, police said.

