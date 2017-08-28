San Jose homicide detectives are investigating the death of a Chinese performance artist in West San Jose earlier this month, according to the San Jose Police Department.

On Aug. 11, officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to the 6100 block of Bollinger Road on a fire aid call. Upon arrival, they determined there was some type of physical altercation and that Ann Woo, a 75-year-old Cupertino resident, was one of the involved parties, police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.

Woo was transported to a local hospital, where she died Friday, Garcia said.

The cause and manner of Woo's death are pending an autopsy by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office, Garcia said.

Woo was creative director and playwright with Chinese Performing Arts of America, according to the organization's website. She also taught and choreographed Chinese classical dance with the Lively Foundation, according to that organization's blog.

Anyone with information about Woo's death should contact Detective Brian Meeker or Detective Sgt. Raul Martinez of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.