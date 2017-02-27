San Francisco police investigate a bomb threat Monday at the Anti-Defamation League on Market Street. (Feb. 27, 2017)

The Anti-Defamation League in San Francisco was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat, police said Monday.

Police are on scene and investigating. The Anti-Defamation League is located at 720 Market St.

Video South Bay Community Mourns Loss of Little League President

No other information was immediately available.

Also Monday evening, the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center in Palo Alto received a threatening phone call and evacuated its building, according to tweets by the center at about 5:30 p.m.

The center, located at 3921 Fabian Way, canceled all remaining classes Monday.

It was not clear whether police were involved in the threat, and no further details were available.