The Anti-Defamation League in San Francisco was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat, police said Monday.
Police are on scene and investigating. The Anti-Defamation League is located at 720 Market St.
No other information was immediately available.
Also Monday evening, the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center in Palo Alto received a threatening phone call and evacuated its building, according to tweets by the center at about 5:30 p.m.
The center, located at 3921 Fabian Way, canceled all remaining classes Monday.
It was not clear whether police were involved in the threat, and no further details were available.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago