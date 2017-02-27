Police Investigating Bomb Threat in San Francisco | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Plane Headed for San Jose Crashes in SoCal
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Police Investigating Bomb Threat in San Francisco

Oshman Family Jewish center in Palo Alto also receives threatening phone call and evacuates its premises

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    San Francisco police investigate a bomb threat Monday at the Anti-Defamation League on Market Street. (Feb. 27, 2017)

    The Anti-Defamation League in San Francisco was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat, police said Monday.

    Police are on scene and investigating. The Anti-Defamation League is located at 720 Market St.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Also Monday evening, the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center in Palo Alto received a threatening phone call and evacuated its building, according to tweets by the center at about 5:30 p.m.

    The center, located at 3921 Fabian Way, canceled all remaining classes Monday.

    It was not clear whether police were involved in the threat, and no further details were available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices