Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Walnut Creek Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 100 block of 1st Avenue and found a female victim. Officers and medical crews attempted life-saving measures, police said, but the victim did not survive her injuries.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and there is no indication the public is in danger.

No other information was immediately available.