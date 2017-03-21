Police return a stolen bicycle to a boy in the North Bay. (March 19, 2017)

A young boy in the North Bay on Sunday was reunited with his stolen Christmas present thanks to the Marin County Sheriff's Department.

The gifted bicycle was recently stolen from a front yard in the San Geronimo Valley, police wrote on Facebook.

Days later, the victim spotted his bicycle on an online auction and notified police.

Undercover officers contacted the thief and formulated a plan to meet him in San Rafael.

The thief, who was identified as 35-year-old Saul Merino of San Rafael, showed up for the exchange with the bicycle in hand. That's when police arrested Merino and returned the bicycle to its rightful owner.

Police wrote that bringing the bicycle back to the boy was a "day to remember."