Police in the North Bay on Sunday are searching for two men accused of stealing four credit cards last week and running up a tab of over $5,000.
The men on Thursday snatched the credit cars from a car in Woodacre before embarking on a shopping spree at Nordstrom's and Macy's in Corte Madera as well as Target in Marin City, according to police.
The fraudaluent charges exceed $5,000, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Chris Gullet of the Marin County Sheriff's Department at cgullett@marinsheriff.org.
