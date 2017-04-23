Police in the North Bay are searching for two men accused of stealing credit cards. (April 23, 2017)

Police in the North Bay on Sunday are searching for two men accused of stealing four credit cards last week and running up a tab of over $5,000.

The men on Thursday snatched the credit cars from a car in Woodacre before embarking on a shopping spree at Nordstrom's and Macy's in Corte Madera as well as Target in Marin City, according to police.

The fraudaluent charges exceed $5,000, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Chris Gullet of the Marin County Sheriff's Department at cgullett@marinsheriff.org.