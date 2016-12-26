Post-Christmas Shoppers Hit Malls, Web in Search of Deals

Bay Area malls on Monday were just as busy, if not busier, than they were just before Christmas. But don't let the big crowds fool you.

While shopping at the mall certainly makes for a more social event, the fastest growing spot for after-Christmas deals was still online.

Plenty of people got out to the malls for the day to take advantage of post-Christmas sales and cashing in gift cards. But it also continued to be a huge year for onlne shopping, people resting their feet and letting their fingers do the shopping.

At the brick-and-mortar stores, drones were one of the wildly popular products still flying off shelves Monday. But it was also a day for returning or exchanging unwanted gifts and redeeming gift cards.

"I'm returning something I got and getting more things for Christmas," one shopper said.

Even those who fought huge crowds at Oakridge mall in San Jose admitted they did most of their shopping this year from the comfort of their own browser.

"Yeah, I like shopping at the mall, but it's easier to get stuff online," another shopper said. "You don't have to go anywhere; it's delivered right to your doorstep."

Malls say they made a little more money this year, and Amazon says online shopping jumped by 15 percent.