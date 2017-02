A tow truck arrives to tow cars after a pothole was reported on westbound Interstate 580 at the Greenville Road offramp near Lawrence Livermore Laboratory. Feb. 8, 2017

A large pothole caused a backup of traffic and a Sig-Alert in Livermore expected to last until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pothole was reported at 4:13 a.m. on westbound Interstate 580 at the Greenville Road offramp near Lawrence Livermore Laboratory.

At least six cars had to be towed away, about 6 a.m.