A large RV crashed at Lane 5 of the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza late Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the RV suffered a leg injury in the crash that occurred about 9: 15 p.m., the CHP said, but no other injuries were reported.

Lanes 4, 5 and 6 were blocked, and the vehicle has been moved off the roadway to the west lot, the CHP said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

No further details were available.