Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith is under investigation for a domestic incident, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports police responded Saturday morning to a home in San Francisco. Officers interviewed Smith and the alleged victim, TMZ reports. Smith has not been arrested, the report said.

Smith is currently on suspension from the NFL and was scheduled to be reinstated in March if he remained compliant with the league's substance abuse policy, the NFL Network reported Sunday.

Smith, who previously played on the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Raiders, was banished from the league as a repeat offender of the NFL's substance abuse policy on Nov. 15, 2015, and hasn't been with his team since. He missed the entire 2016 season, though the team hoped he would return to help their playoff push.

That didn't occur. Smith applied for reinstatement in October and was eligible for it on Nov. 17, but the NFL didn't rule on it and ultimately tabled one until March 2017.

CSN Bay Area's Scott Bair contributed to this report.