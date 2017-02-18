Wet weather lingered on Saturday with parts of the Bay Area experiencing scattered rain, mild temperatures and strong winds.

The Anderson Reservoir reached over 101 percent of its maximum capacity and spilled over for the first time in 11 years. But in Oroville, a few days after a damaged spillway led to the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people, the dam dropped to 82 percent of its total capacity.

A high surf advisory was also in place till 12 p.m. along the San Francisco and Peninsula coast. Waves of between 12 and 15 feet were expected, with breakers reaching 17 feet. Beachgoers were warned to pay attention to rip currents, beach erosion and large shore breaks.

Meanwhile, tombstones were half submerged under water at Valley Cemetery on East MacArthur Street in Sonoma. Firefighters said three large oak trees fell overnight, causing a water main break, which flooded the cemetery.

The surge of water also created a mess for homeowners nearby. Water rushed through their driveways and backyards, but many were able to keep the water out of their homes by using sandbags.

Further south in Pacifica, the California Highway Patrol reported that a portion of southbound state Highway 1 was closed due to a mudslide.

Two more wet weather systems are expected over the next five days in the San Francisco Bay Area before the air gets cooler and drier late next week, National Weather Service officials said.

The first system will start on Sunday by dropping rain in the North Bay and impact the rest of the region on Sunday night and Monday. A second weaker system will move into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The storms could cause the flooding of creeks, streams and rivers such as the Russian River at Guerneville and the Napa River in Napa, National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Garcia said.

The current forecast shows the Russian River topping out at 32.5 feet during the storms. The Napa River is expected to reach monitor stage, according to Garcia. The Salinas River is expected to stay below flood stage.

Both storms will bring higher winds and moderate to heavy rain along with the possibility of mudslides, rockslides, downed trees, hydroplaning and flight delays and cancellations.

Coastal erosion is possible in Pacifica where at least one apartment building was demolished because erosion threatened to cause the building to fall into the ocean.

Flash flood warnings are possible from late Sunday into Tuesday, weather officials said. A flash flood warning means flash flooding is occurring or imminent.