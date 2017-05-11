Reports Indicate Marshawn Lynch is Energized

After a year away from football, Marshawn Lynch has told friends he's eager and excited to play for the Raiders. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for PSD Underwear)

This week, Marshawn Lynch retweeted a short video posted by an artist. It was of a picture of Lynch in a Raiders silver-and-black uniform, wearing No. 24 and carrying the football.

Obviously, the East Bay native is excited about finally being a part of his hometown team.

In fact, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington wrote recently that he spoke to someone close to Lynch who says the former Seahawks standout – coming back to the NFL after a year of retirement – is eager to show his new teammates and fans what he can do. The friend of Lynch told Darlington: “He’s coming back to dominate. I’ve never seen him this excited about anything.”

Though there are questions about how good Lynch can be at age 31 and after a year away from the game – and how he’ll fit into the Raiders offense – Lynch’s exuberance to play for the Raiders certainly seems off the charts.

Exhibit A was that recent video on social media that showed Lynch’s first visit to the Raiders facility, in which he walked out still wearing his new Raiders helmet. He was smiling the whole time.

Plus, head coach Jack Del Rio in his talks with Lynch has seen a player who can hardly wait to get back on the field.

“Authentic passion is what I see,” Del Rio told ESPN.com recently. “He is a homegrown guy. He’s extremely excited about joining this football team, being part of the Raider Nation, and we’re excited to have him.

“You know, there are going to be questions about how much is left in his tank and we’re going to find out. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anybody else be more excited and more pleased to be joining a team. My team. Our team.”