In the corner of a San Francisco mall sits Cafe X, a robotic arm serving up locally brewed coffee to patrons who order from their smartphone or at one of the kiosks.

With a sleek, transparent design, it is fittingly located in San Francisco's Metreon, a mall featuring automated options in every corner of the bustling food court and in a city with automated options popping up on many street corners.

While much of Café X’s convenience is similar to a coffee vending machine, Café X founder Henry Hu said the difference is in the selection.

"We partnered with local baristas," Hu said. "The roasters come out here and do all the recipes on the machine, and then once they're satisfied with something, they basically save it, and the automated system can repeatedly produce what they've set every single time."

Hu, 23, has opened a similar robot in Hong Kong and looks toward the possibility of launching more in company cafes around the Bay Area.

Falling two years short of his business degree, the entrepreneur is one of several fellows funded by the Thiel Fellowship, a grant of $100,000 to those under 22-years-old who have dropped out of school - or are willing to - in order pursue their business ideas.