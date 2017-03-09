A man was allegedly pummeled and his car was vandalized by roughly a dozen dirt bike riders, who were snarling traffic by doing wheelies and stunts on southbound Highway 101 in San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the altercation that sparked around 6:15 p.m. near Cesar Chavez, and was captured on cell phone video. A group of between 10 to 15 dirt bikes and ATVs were slowing traffic when the driver of a white Toyota Camry tried to manouver around them, Officer Vu Williams said.

Instead, the group got into a verbal altercation with the driver, and the riders began striking the car with their bikes and fists. The ATVs and dirt bikes did not have license plates on them, according to Williams.

The Camry driver climbed out of his car and got into a fight with the dirt bike riders, who beat him up and tossed him on the ground. They also smashed the side window of the man's car before fleeing the scene, leaving the victim on the freeway, Williams said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.