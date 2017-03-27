SF Fire Crews Respond to Two People in Water at Baker Beach | NBC Bay Area
SF Fire Crews Respond to Two People in Water at Baker Beach

By NBC Bay Area staff

    SFFD
    San Francisco fire crews respond to two victims in the water Monday at Baker Beach. (March 27, 2017)

    San Francisco fire rescue crews responded to reports of two people in distress Monday evening at Baker Beach, according to tweets from the department.

    About 7:30 p.m., fire officials said one person had been rescued with non-life-threatening injuries and a second victim was in the water, unconscious and not breathing and that an active rescue was in progress.

    Fire officials said the victim pulled from the water was a 22-year-old male who was trying to help a male victim still in the water.

    No further details were available.

