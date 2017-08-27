SF Police Investigate Homicide in Excelsior Neighborhood

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A San Francisco Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo.

San Francisco police were investigating a homicide late Sunday in the city's Excelsior neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Lisbon and France streets, and upon arriving at the scene, they located an injured man, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A suspect, a man in his 30s, was detained, police said. The victim and suspect knew each other, they said.

The nature of the victim's injuries was not provided.

No further information was available.

Police said it's ongoing investigation in the early stages. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text A Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.