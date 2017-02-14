Neighborhood Scout recently released its "Safest Cities in America" list for 2017, but the Bay Area was not represented in the top 10, not even close.

Only two Bay Area cities were ranked in the top 100. Foster City grabbed the 63rd spot while Los Altos just sneaked in at No. 98.

Foster City, which boasts a population of roughly 33,500 people, tallied 20 violent crimes and 312 property crimes during 2016, according to the report. Those numbers mean that the Peninsula city is safer than 71 percent of the country.

Less than 20 miles away, folks residing in Los Altos witnessed six violent crimes and 339 property crimes last year. Boasting a crime index of 65 means that Los Altos is 65 percent safer than other cities around the nation.

The safest cities listed on Neighborhood Scout's report were Oak Ridge, Tenn., Shoreview, Minn., and Ridgefield, Conn., respectively.

Neighborhood Scout's annual list examines a slew of property and violent crimes committed in cities with 25,000 people or more. The specific crimes investigated by the report include burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, murder, rape, armed robbery and aggravated assault.