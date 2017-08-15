SamTrans on Tuesday is expected to reveal its year-long study looking into the possibility of bringing back the Dumbarton rail line.

The rail system shuttered in the 1990s, but surges in population, public funding and private investment have reignited discussions.

The rail line could run parallel to the Dumbarton Bridge, linking Alameda County to San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

When it comes to funding the project, private investment could supplement funding from gas taxes and proposed bridge toll hikes.

The public can take a peek at the study beginning Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Union City Library. The study will also be on display Wednesday at the same time at East Palo Alto City Hall. On Thursday, folks can check out the study at San Mateo City Hall beginning at 7 p.m.



