San Bruno Man Arrested After Dismembered Body Found in His Backyard an 'Acquaintance' of Missing Person: Police | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Bruno Man Arrested After Dismembered Body Found in His Backyard an 'Acquaintance' of Missing Person: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    San Bruno police detectives investigating a report of a missing person Thursday discovered what appears to be a human body that had been dismembered. Christie Smith reports.

    (Published Thursday, April 6, 2017)

    A San Bruno man arrested after investigators found a dismembered human corpse in his backyard faces charges of murder, robbery, burglary and unlawful possession and use of tear gas, police said Friday.

    David Stubblefield was booked into San Mateo County Jail Thursday. He also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

    Police detectives were investigating a report of a missing person when they contacted Stubblefield at his home, located at 3781 Pacific Heights Boulevard.

    Stubblefield, 50, is a reported acquaintance of the missing person, police said.

    David Stubblefield
    Photo credit: San Bruno Police Department

    Authorities have not confirmed the remains found at Stubblefield's backyard belong to the missing person. Police also said the missing person case filed with the department is still an open investigation.

    Police are not releasing the identity of the missing person at this time.

    Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 650-616-7100 or by e-mail: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices