A child is safe Monday morning after a woman attempted to snatch the youngster from the San Francisco Ferry Building, according to police. (Published 13 minutes ago)

A mother and young child were walking through the building around 9:30 a.m. when a woman grabbed the child, according to police. A struggle between the mother and the woman ensued before bystanders jumped in and held down the woman until officers arrived.

The woman was arrested, and authorities are investigating the attempted kidnapping, the suspect's mental state and her motivations, according to police.

Further information was not available at the time.

