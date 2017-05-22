Woman Arrested After Attempted Kidnapping at San Francisco Ferry Building: Police | NBC Bay Area
Woman Arrested After Attempted Kidnapping at San Francisco Ferry Building: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A child is safe Monday morning after a woman attempted to snatch the youngster from the San Francisco Ferry Building, according to police.

    A mother and young child were walking through the building around 9:30 a.m. when a woman grabbed the child, according to police. A struggle between the mother and the woman ensued before bystanders jumped in and held down the woman until officers arrived.

    The woman was arrested, and authorities are investigating the attempted kidnapping, the suspect's mental state and her motivations, according to police.

    Further information was not available at the time.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago
