San Francisco residents and officials are bracing for tens of thousands of people to flock to Golden Gate Park on Thursday and light up at a massive annual pot party.

Board of supervisors President London Breed made it clear at a news conference on Wednesday that the event is not sponsored by the city.

However, over the years, cleaning up the garbage left behind by pot smokers has been problematic, so city officials are teaming up with a private sponsor to help pay for additional resources.

In a statement, Breed said: “Love it or hate it, the culturally historic "4/20 festival" is not going away, and it has a significant impact on our city, on our district, and on our parks. Past "4/20" festivities have led to horrific traffic, overwhelmed residential streets, public urination, damage to public and private property, and strained police, Muni and park resources.

“And on the following day, 4/21, dozens of City staff members and volunteers have had to laboriously collect over 10,000 pounds of litter left in the parks.”

Toward that end, a higher than average number of police officers and medical personnel will be stationed in the area. Also only adults will be allowed into the park, which will feature a gated perimeter and preapproved food stalls. Officials will also install portable trash bins and bathrooms across the venue.

“There will be no drugs for sale, no unauthorized music, no unpermitted concessions, and no alcohol,” Breed wrote.

In this way, although 4/20 is not officially approved by San Francisco leaders, Breed hopes a “well-oiled plan” will lead to a “cleaner and safer” event for all attendees.

At this time, there are no planned street closures around the park, but that could change, officials say, depending on the party pans out.