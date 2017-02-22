San Francisco Firefighters Pull Dog to Safety After it Plunges Off Fort Funston Cliff | NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Some Flood Evacuations Lifted in San Jose
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Francisco Firefighters Pull Dog to Safety After it Plunges Off Fort Funston Cliff

By Rhea Mahbubani

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer via Twitter
    A dog was rescued after it fell of a Fort Funston cliff. (Feb. 22, 2017)

    Over a dozen San Francisco firefighters on Wednesday rushed to save a dog that plunged over a cliff at Fort Funston.

    It took a crew of 16 people roughly one hour to pull the dog to safety. But it remains unclear what led to the fall.

    San Francisco fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter said that it is important that a dog respond to verbal commands when in a park that doesn't require the canines stay on a leash. Fort Funston is dotted with cliffs, which can be very dangerous for animals that get too close to the edge, he said.

    On Wednesday, the dog's caretaker acted appropriately by reaching out to the San Francisco Fire Department, instead of trying to save the animal himself, according to Baxter.

    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices