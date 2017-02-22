Over a dozen San Francisco firefighters on Wednesday rushed to save a dog that plunged over a cliff at Fort Funston.

It took a crew of 16 people roughly one hour to pull the dog to safety. But it remains unclear what led to the fall.

San Francisco fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter said that it is important that a dog respond to verbal commands when in a park that doesn't require the canines stay on a leash. Fort Funston is dotted with cliffs, which can be very dangerous for animals that get too close to the edge, he said.

On Wednesday, the dog's caretaker acted appropriately by reaching out to the San Francisco Fire Department, instead of trying to save the animal himself, according to Baxter.