Protesters stand outside San Francisco's City Hall to voice disapproval with president-elect Donald Trump (Nov. 12, 2016).

San Francisco’s City Attorney on Tuesday plans to announce the filing of a “major civil litigation case” on federal immigration policy.

Dennis Herrera would not disclose more. A 10 a.m. news conference is schedule at City Hall.

On Jan. 25, Herrera criticized President Donald Trump’s executive order regarding sanctuary cities, which San Francisco is.

His full statement:

“The threat of cutting off federal grants to coerce cities like San Francisco won’t hold up in court. It violates the law, and it will be challenged.

San Francisco remains a sanctuary city, and we will protect our people and our resources. The courts are on the side of state and local governments here.

This executive order tries to turn cities and states into U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. That’s against the law. Cities cannot be coerced into becoming the deportation arm of the federal government.

San Francisco is proud to be a sanctuary city. We fully comply with federal law, and we make all of our residents safer.

No president can commandeer the local police and force them to become immigration agents.”

San Francisco receives about $1 billion a year from the federal government, Mayor Ed Lee said last week.

Herrera's announcement comes on the same day that the California Legislature was to talk about becoming a sanctuary state.

A national Muslim organization on Monday sued Trump over a different matter; the travel ban of refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries.

