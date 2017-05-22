A San Francisco man with a prosthetic leg claims he was discriminated against after an Asiana Airlines representative asked him to vacate his exit row seat. (Published 2 hours ago)

Tim Seward, a self-described professional skateboarder and action sports enthusiast who leads a "highly active" lifestyle, was traveling from China to South Korea Sunday when he was asked to move to a new seat because, as the representative can be heard saying in a YouTube video, "I cannot prove your leg is functional."



"It's not safe," Seward said he was told by the representative. "You're not a normal person. It's for the safety of the passengers."

Before the incident, a female flight attendant checked to see if Steward, who said he paid extra money for the exit row seat near the front of the plane, was willing to help the crew in the event of an emergency. Seward said yes and the flight attendant went on her way, but moments later, everything changed when the representative arrived.



A baffled Seward pulled out his phone and began filming the incident. A back-and-forth conversation about the airline's policies and Seward's abilities ensued before the San Francisco man was escorted to a new seat.

"So the company told you to move a disabled person because in this seat, according to your policy, you do not allow a disabled person to sit in this seat, because I wear a prosthetic leg," Seward can be heard telling the representative.

"Maybe you can run, maybe you can jump," to prove the prosthetic leg functions, the representative told him. "Oh my god," Seward said in response. "But if you're asking me to move, that proves I can move, right? I don't need a wheelchair to move to another seat, right? Your reasoning doesn't make much sense."

NBC Bay Area has reached out to Asiana Airlines to comment about the incident and clarify the airline's exit row policies.



Once he found his new spot, Seward said he was questioned by other passengers as to why he eventually folded to the airline's request. Seward said he didn't want to end to up in jail.

Since losing his leg to cancer at the age of 11, Seward claims he hasn't had any trouble while sitting in a plane's exit row. The "pretty embarassing" episode with Asiana was a surprise.

"For anyone to judge me based on my prosthetic alone is absolutely insane," he said.

Seward admitted that a deeper issue lies with the treatment of disabled people.

"I'm not really that upset with the airline," he said. "I feel more disgusted in people that are not aware of this kind of discrimination and not understanding that this is pure discrimination against someone that is disabled."

The 10 to 15 minute incident caused the flight to be delayed roughly one hour, according to Seward. He said he wasn't refunded for changing seat assignments.